NBC, Bravo Reality Stars Demand Right to Speak About Alleged Racism, Sexism, Revenge Porn

Reality-TV powerhouse NBC Universal has found itself under the microscope with its growing reliance on reality shows. A scathing letter from a team of lawyers (who have notably partnered with Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel), shared on August 4, directly mentions Bravo and hints at a bombshell lawsuit to come.

High-profile celebrity attorneys Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman are alleging that on multiple occasions, “NBC has exceeded the moral and legal limits permissible in a civilized society” during the filming of its slate of reality shows. They have sent a six-page letter to the network signaling their intent to file an imminent lawsuit; announcing that they are investigating allegations of fraud, emotional distress, distribution of revenge porn and false imprisonment; and asking the network to preserve any corroborating evidence.

TMZ is reporting, Attorney Bryan Freedman fired off another letter to the companies, claiming the NDAs violate California law, which prohibits companies from forcing employees to sign NDAs prohibiting them from disclosing unlawful conduct.

As for the unlawful conduct Freedman alleges … racism, sexism, sexual violence, revenge porn, child labor violations, forced intoxication, and psychological, emotional and physical abuse.

Freedman wants NBCUniversal and Bravo to fully release their reality stars from their NDAs, but at a minimum acknowledge they can discuss alleged illegal conduct during production.

Co-counsel Mark Geragos, has been blasting NBC claiming the networks are manufacturing mental instability by plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep. Freedman also says they have deprived cast members of mental health treatment even when they display alarming signs of mental deterioration.