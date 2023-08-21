Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Post-Divorce Video With Mystery Men

Britney Spears is working fast to put Sam Asghari behind her.

via: Daily Beast

The “Toxic” singer posted a bizarre video to her Instagram page in which a mystery man licks her leg, with the pop star later appearing with a group of at least five shirtless men who pick her up off the ground. Accompanying the strange video is an account of her recent struggles with paparazzi: “When you go to meet up with a so-called “friend” and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I [sic] was I followed ???” She added: “So what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!” Just prior, Spears posted another video topless in bed, while posing to the camera. News broke of the Spears and Asghari’s split last week. Details remain murky, but reports suggest Asghari has claimed Spears cheated on him, culminating in a fight earlier this month.