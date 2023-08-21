Wendy Williams Opened a 'Secret Bank Account' After Her Fortune Was Frozen by Court: Report

Wendy Williams is still forbidden from accessing her estimated $20million fortune amid her legal war with her bank.

via: Radar Online

Williams is allegedly trying to do an end run around her bank by reportedly opening a secret account — but she doesn’t know how to use it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Wendy has secretly opened up a new bank account to divert any money she makes moving forward away from Wells Fargo, where they froze her accounts when her financial adviser told them she was of ‘unsound mind,'” a source told The National Enquirer.

The insider also added that Williams is allegedly trying to sell off her personal stuff to friends, “but she doesn’t know her account number and refuses to accept checks. It’s a mess!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

This wouldn’t be the first time the embattled star tried to offload her personal goods after The Wendy Williams Show ended in June 2022. In March of this year, Williams was trying to sell several items from her $3 million New York penthouse, including the show’s iconic purple “Hot Topics” chair.

“Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year,” her rep at the time stated. “It’s a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different.”

Williams’ decision to “spring cleaning” came weeks after she was spotted bar hopping following her rehab stint for “extreme alcohol abuse,” sparking concern from fans and her inner circle.

In June, Williams’ manager, Will Selby, confirmed that the former television personality was back at a wellness center receiving treatment after her son, Hunter Jr., said he feared for her life.

Hunter told The Sun that he believed her death was imminent and blamed her team for her downward spiral.

“Does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care … I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus,” Selby said. “Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please.”

Williams has been struggling since being hospitalized for “psychiatric services” in September 2021. A source revealed that the former Wendy Williams Show host’s apartment was in disarray due to her alleged addiction.

“It was pretty much a mess. It was a mess,” the insider spilled. “She was in her robe, it was soiled, she was catatonic, she was in a very, very bad state. She was looking at the ceiling. She was just not responsive, but her eyes were open, but she was definitely in a catatonic state.”

RadarOnline.com revealed that Williams spent three months in rehab last year. She left the Malibu wellness facility in October 2022, with her inner circle claiming the talk show host’s “severe” dependency on alcohol was worse than anyone knew.

Post-rehab, Wendy’s behavior has continued to raise concerns.