Nat King Cole's Great-Nephew Tracy Cole Fatally Stabbed in Atlanta: Reports

The great-nephew of the legendary American singer Nat King Cole was stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta as police continue to hunt for a suspect in the brazen killing.

via: People

Tracy Cole was attacked at around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park NE and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said he was stabbed multiple times before being taken to a local hospital, where he died, per the outlet. Police continue to search for a suspect and motive, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

“Please come forward if you know anything,” Lionel Cole, Tracy’s uncle, told WSB-TV.

Of Tracy, Cascade United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Kevin Murriel told Fox 5 Atlanta that he “had that personality that just really transcended culture, it transcended race, it transcended class.”

“Tracy made a friend of everyone. He was family. He was more than a young man in the community,” Murriel added. “He was that child who walked the floors and aisles of the church. He just brought an abundance of joy everywhere he went.”

“I met Tracy probably when his grandfather brought him to the Nancy Wilson concert at Chastain Park during the Atlanta Jazz Festival,” family friend Camille Love told WSB-TV.

Love added, “He was delightful, you know? He was just kind, gentle, easygoing. Liked the good life. You know, just an all-around good guy.”

Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, Nat King Cole’s brother, who was also an accomplished musician, according to WSB-TV.

Cole was a self-described “Atlanta Cigar Aficionado,” according to his Instagram bio.

Atlanta Cigar Week, a venue dedicated to cigar enthusiasts, posted a tribute to Cole on its Instagram page, alongside a photo of him.

“The Atlanta cigar community is deeply saddened by the loss of such a vibrant soul,” the caption read, in part.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Wednesday.