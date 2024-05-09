Bravo Announces Unscripted Series Starring Snoop Dogg, Renews 15 Fan Favorites, Including 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' Multiple Cities from 'The Real Housewives' Franchise, 'Married to Medicine' and More | lovebscott.com

NBCUniversal has announced a wide-ranging programming slate across Bravo, E!, USA Network, SYFY and Oxygen True Crime that includes a trio of bold new original series, exclusive live sports and returning fan favorites for the 2024-25 season.

A few of the new series highlights across the portfolio include “Making It in Manhattan” W/T (Bravo), “Revival” (SYFY) and “Untitled Cori Broadus and Snoop Dogg Project” W/T (E!).

Some of the fan-favorite series returning include “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo),” multiple cities from “The Real Housewives” franchise (Bravo), “Below Deck” (Bravo), “The Valley” (Bravo), “Summer House” (Bravo), “Snapped” (Oxygen True Crime), “Cold Justice” (Oxygen True Crime) and more.

“From Bravoholics to Oxygen’s true-crime junkies and E!’s pop culture mavens to USA’s sports and WWE fans, our cable networks are home to some of the most loyal and passionate audiences across all of entertainment,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “The strength of our individual brands combined with our continued investment in distinctive original content continues to drive deep connection and engagement with viewers.”

Bravo, as a network, has been crushing it! Bravo ranks #1 among key female demos and USA Network is ranking as one of the fastest-growing networks in the 18-49 demo among the top 20 cable entertainment networks.

Nearly every Bravo show that has premiered since December 2022 has seen year-over-year growth, and 2023 ranks as Bravo’s best year ever on Peacock, the official streaming home of the network.

We know that’s right!