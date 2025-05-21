BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

London’s West End is about to get spooky. Oscar nominated actress Cynthia Erivo will return to the stage in 2026, and fans are excited. The “Wicked” actor will star as Count Dracula in a new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel, “Dracula.”

Erivo talked about her excitement for the production, emphasizing that she was excited to be back on the stage. “Returning to the stage feels like a homecoming, one that I’ve been craving for a long time,” the actress told Variety Australia. “To do so with a story as rich, complex, and haunting as “Dracula” offers a beautiful opportunity to delve into character, into myth, and into the heart of what makes us human. From the moment I was asked, I could not get the role out of my mind.”

For those hoping to catch Erivo in “Dracula,” here is everything we know about the upcoming stage production.

Cynthia Erivo’s “Dracula” will be a one-woman production.

Erivo will get a chance to flex her acting skills like never before, as she is set to play 22 different characters in “Dracula.” The Oscar-nominee will play Dracula and all supporting roles in the West End revival, which opens at the Noël Coward Theatre on Feb. 4, 2026, running through May 31 for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. The role will see Erivo take the stage for the first time in over a decade. Her last stage role was Celie in “The Color Purple,” for which she won a Tony in 2016.

Erivo says she was immediately obsessed with the part in “Dracula” from the moment she was asked to take the role. “Kip’s vision is thrilling, terrifying, and deeply resonant, offering a chance to sit with not only the darkness in the world, but also the light we fight to hold onto,” Erivo told Variety Australia.

Producer Michael Cassel made it clear that the London production would not be a carbon copy of the original Sydney show. Instead of using the Australian version as a strict blueprint, Erivo and Williams will collaborate in the rehearsal room to shape the role together. This creative freedom appealed to Erivo. She was eager to bring her own interpretation to the character and dive deep into the material alongside Williams.

Cynthia Erivo is not new to stage productions.

Erivo’s Broadway career is the kind of glow-up every theater kid dreams about. When she stepped onto the stage as Celie in “The Color Purple” revival in 2015, her career shifted. Erivo’s performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and she didn’t stop there. Her work on the cast album won her a Grammy, and a televised performance brought her a Daytime Emmy.

Her success on Broadway quickly translated into opportunities in film, television, and music. She landed roles in major films like “Harriet,” in which she starred as Harriet Tubman. Erivo’s work earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song.

It’s safe to say that her reputation for delivering stellar performances will ring true with her forthcoming “Dracula” performances. So, we can expect Erivo to earn more nominations in the future.

