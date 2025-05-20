50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial, As Gigolo Ash Armand’s Murder Case Resurfaces

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

The long-standing feud between 50 Cent and Diddy has persisted for over ten years.

50 Cent is intensifying his long-standing feud with Sean “Diddy” Combs, using the ongoing trial to amplify his trolling.

As Combs faces serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, 50 Cent has taken to social media to mock the situation.

Notably, he shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as every member of the jury in Combs’ trial, captioning it with, “I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!”

Since then, the spoofs have only continued — with 50 posting AI generated clips of Diddy with baby oil in jail, riding on the back of a motorcycle with the late Jeffrey Epstein and sharing an altered image from Diddy’s yearbook in which Combs was voted “Most likely to get caught with 784 dildos and gallons of lube.”

After it was revealed that Ash Armand, a former star of Showtime’s Gigolos, was one of the sex workers that took part int he “freak offs” with Diddy and Cassie Ventura, 50 also resurfaced Armand’s murder case.

The former reality star was convicted of manslaughter for the 2020 death of his girlfriend, Herleen Dulai. On Monday, 50 took to Instagram to poke fun at that too, writing, “This s–t is a movie one of the sex workers caught a body.”

Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, was under the influence of narcotics when he fatally beat Dulai. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. The case has garnered renewed attention following the release of a documentary detailing the events and his alleged involvement in the Diddy proceedings.

The jokes continued overnight with 50 also sharing a fake photo of him in a “Free Diddy” t-shirt, after previously suggesting fans were being paid $20 to wear them outside court. “Ok now where do I send my $20 invoice guys, a deals a deal. If you want I can be there tomorrow from 3 to 4 OK!” he captioned the post.

Trolling aside, the animosity between 50 Cent and Diddy is nothing new, and dates back over a decade, with 50 accusing Combs of involvement in the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G. and criticizing his business practices, as well as his alleged relationship with the mother of his youngest son, Daphne Joy, who was named in one of the lawsuit’s leveled against Diddy. Despite Combs’ public dismissals of the feud and denials, 50 Cent has continued to target him — especially after Combs’ arrest in September 2024.

In an October interview with PEOPLE, 50 defended his actions, stating, “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

50 Cent was also one of the first to react to the news of Diddy’s September 17 arrest and even announced that he’s making a documentary about the accusations against the disgraced star.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent (for G-Unit Film & Television) and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) said in a statement to the outlet.

