Home > NEWS

Rob Gronkowski Addresses Rumor Aaron Hernandez Masturbated During Team Meetings

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

A former New England Patriots teammate of Gronk was convicted of first-degree murder in Odin Lloyd’s 2015 death, sentenced to life in prison, and later took his own life.

Rob Gronkowski is addressing his relationship with the late Aaron Hernandez … and one wild rumor about the late football player.

Hernandez — the fellow New England Patriots star convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison — had a masturbation rumor spread about him. According to the whispers, Hernandez used to pleasure himself in team meetings.

Advertisement

“That’s a possibility, that one,” Rob said with a giggle when asked about the gossip during his appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I may or may not have seen it life. I’m not going to confirm or deny,” he added.

“I mean I love crazy s–t though, so I didn’t mind things like that,” he added. “I was like, ‘Wow, that was pretty epic.’ I was a wild man myself, so nothing phased me.”

While he skirted around the topic, he did share details around the relationship the pair had on the field.

“We were the best combination at the tight end position of all time,” he said, after the duo joined the Patriots at the same time.

Advertisement

“And that second year proves it. I mean we had like what — 2,300 yards combined and like 28 touchdowns between just him and I, including playoffs and regular season,” he continued.
“That’s unheard of.”

However, what happened next in Hernandez’s life shocked Gronk — who said, “I didn’t see it going to that level. I didn’t see that happening.”

Hernandez’s NFL career came to a screeching halt in 2013 when he was arrested for the murder of Lloyd. He was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Hernandez was also charged in the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but he was ultimately acquitted in 2017.

Advertisement

Just days after the acquittal, he took his own life in his prison cell. He was 27 years old.

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Watch: Tina Knowles Addresses Viral Video of Her Appearing to Scold Rumi at Beyoncé Concert [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Cynthia Erivo
CELEBRITY

Cynthia Erivo’s Vampire Era Is Here: She’s Set to Star As “Dracula!”

By: DM
best calvin klein ads
CELEBRITY

Underwear and Icons: The Top 5 Calvin Klein Ads That Shook the World

By: Kara Johnson
NEWS

Sarah Silverman Reveals ‘Big Bomb’ About Infant Brother’s Death — And Who Family Believes ‘Killed’ Him

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cheers star George Wendt dead at 76 exactly 32 years after final episode aired

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial, As Gigolo Ash Armand’s Murder Case Resurfaces

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Hannah Kobayashi Breaks Silence After Disappearance, Father’s Suicide to Reflect on ‘Loss, Pain and Suffering’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Phone apps
HUMAN INTEREST

Social Platforms Under Fire for Failing to Protect LGBTQIA+ Communities

By: DM
NEWS

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Latonya Pottain Dead at 40 as Heartbreaking Final Hours are Revealed

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Michelle Williams Shares Emotional Comments About Heath Ledger and Their Daughter Matilda [Video]

By: LBS STAFF