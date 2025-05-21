Rob Gronkowski Addresses Rumor Aaron Hernandez Masturbated During Team Meetings

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

A former New England Patriots teammate of Gronk was convicted of first-degree murder in Odin Lloyd’s 2015 death, sentenced to life in prison, and later took his own life.

Rob Gronkowski is addressing his relationship with the late Aaron Hernandez … and one wild rumor about the late football player.

Hernandez — the fellow New England Patriots star convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison — had a masturbation rumor spread about him. According to the whispers, Hernandez used to pleasure himself in team meetings.

Advertisement

“That’s a possibility, that one,” Rob said with a giggle when asked about the gossip during his appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I may or may not have seen it life. I’m not going to confirm or deny,” he added.

“I mean I love crazy s–t though, so I didn’t mind things like that,” he added. “I was like, ‘Wow, that was pretty epic.’ I was a wild man myself, so nothing phased me.”

While he skirted around the topic, he did share details around the relationship the pair had on the field.

“We were the best combination at the tight end position of all time,” he said, after the duo joined the Patriots at the same time.

Advertisement

“And that second year proves it. I mean we had like what — 2,300 yards combined and like 28 touchdowns between just him and I, including playoffs and regular season,” he continued.

“That’s unheard of.”

However, what happened next in Hernandez’s life shocked Gronk — who said, “I didn’t see it going to that level. I didn’t see that happening.”

Hernandez’s NFL career came to a screeching halt in 2013 when he was arrested for the murder of Lloyd. He was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Hernandez was also charged in the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but he was ultimately acquitted in 2017.

Advertisement

Just days after the acquittal, he took his own life in his prison cell. He was 27 years old.

via: TooFab