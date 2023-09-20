Mo'Nique Speaks Out Against Unpaid Royalties In 'The Parkers' Deal [Video]

Mo’Nique is sending a public message to CBS and calling on the company to fairly compensate her and her former co-star, Countess Vaughn.

via: The Source

The actress filed a lawsuit against Paramount and CBS for unpaid royalties from her popular sitcom ‘The Parkers. The breach-of-contract lawsuit alleges the defendants artificially depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company.

Now Mo’Nique is breaking down the numbers. In a message shared on social media, Mo’nique and her husband allege that “The Parkers” cost $70 million to produce and made $700 million over the years, but she is being told the series is more than $1 billion in debt.“Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less.”

Pay people what they are owed! Monique calls on CBS to accurately pay her and former costar Countess Vaughn for their time on hit show ‘The Parker’s’ “Don’t pay us any more, but don’t pay us any less.” pic.twitter.com/RVBRLi15pI — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 19, 2023