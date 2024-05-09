RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley Announce Their Separation After 9 Years of Marriage | lovebscott.com

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley have announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

On May 9, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, and the English businessman, 56, revealed they had parted ways in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the former couple wrote. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,”

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the statement concluded. “With love, Dorit and PK.”

Dorit and PK tied the knot in March 2015 and share two children together: daughter Phoenix and son Jagger. The news of their separation comes after they denied rumors they were spending time apart in a statement shared with PEOPLE in October 2023.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the Kemsleys said at the time. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

In season 13 of RHOBH, the couple openly discussed the problems in their marriage. From Dorit’s PTSD from their 2021 home invasion to PK’s constantly traveling for work, the two experienced their ups and downs in front of a camera.

During the show’s reunion episode in March, Dorit claimed that the two were able to turn things around.

“After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse,” she confessed. “And him and I were at probably an all-time bad.” Dorit even revealed that PK once briefly stayed in a hotel, but denied the couple had ever lived “separate lives.”

Despite “struggling” but “working through things,” she said that they were doing “better than ever” after he gave up alcohol to preserve their relationship.

“PK was drinking a lot and he’s a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much, so he gave up drinking,” she smiled, adding that at the time of filming PK had been sober for “49 days.”

“That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be,” Dorit gushed.