Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant! Model and Husband Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby Together | lovebscott.com

Hailey Bieber is pregnant and expecting her and husband Justin Bieber‘s first child.

The Rhode founder and model, 27, and her musician husband, 30, are expecting their first baby together, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

Posting a video from their vow renewal, Hailey wears a long, lacy white dress and a veil, highlighting her growing bump. She also included a few photos, standing with Justin in a field. Placing his arms around her belly, Justin stands behind her, showing off their matching wedding rings.

The pregnant model kept her caption simple, just tagging her husband.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

via: People