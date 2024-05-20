Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Denounces Diddy After Violent Hotel Footage Goes Public | lovebscott.com

Shyne Barrow, is the latest associate of Diddy’s that is speaking out.

In the recent past Shyne had been publicly supportive of Diddy, which was surprising. But Sunday (May 19) he posted a message about Combs’s CNN obtained video that showed him beating girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

“I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine.

“There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior.

“My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs.”