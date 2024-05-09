Shaq Responds to Ex-Wife Shaunie Saying She Didn’t Love Him: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Been in Love With Me Either’ | lovebscott.com

Shaquile O’Neal has responded to a book excerpt in which his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, admitted she might have never been in love with the NBA legend.

In her new book, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, Henderson, 49, revealed that she questioned whether she ever truly loved the 52-year-old basketball legend. She also confessed to being more enamored with the lifestyle and idea of marriage with him rather than with him as a person.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote, per Essence. “I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

Despite acknowledging Shaq’s infidelity, the Basketball Wives creator defended him while citing the challenges he faced balancing fame, wealth, and family.

“He was trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him, and people in general begging just to be in his presence, while being a husband and a father simultaneously,” she added. “How could anyone possibly know how to do that?”

Now, in response to Henderson, Shaq took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter.

“I understand… I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best… All love, Shaq,” he wrote, along with the caption, “trust me i get it.”

According to People, O’Neal and Henderson wed in 2002 before calling it quits in 2009. They welcomed four children together, including sons Shareef and Shaqir, and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

They also co-parent stepson Myles, from Shaunie’s past relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, whom Shaq welcomed with former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.