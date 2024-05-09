Bravo Closes Investigation into Andy Cohen's Conduct, Says Claims by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney 'Were Found to Be Unsubstantiated' | lovebscott.com

Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ has been renewed for another season and with the announcement comes news that the late night host has been cleared of wrongdoing by NBCUniversal.

The investigation, which was spurred by allegations made my former ‘Real Housewives’ stars Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney, has officially been closed.

“The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated,” a Bravo spokesperson tells lovebscott.com.

The statement came ahead of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation set for next week and coincided with the news that Andy’s beloved the Real Housewives franchise is here to stay.

New seasons of Housewives shows set in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Miami, New York City, Orange County, Potomac and Salt Lake City will premiere in the 2024-25 season.