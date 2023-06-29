Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Boy [Photo]

Naomi Campbell is a mom again.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child, a baby boy.

Naomi captioned a cute photo of her daughter holding the hand of her new baby brother while he’s cradled in mom’s arms:

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It’s never too late to become a mother”

Naomi welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate back in 2021.

Congrats, Naomi!

