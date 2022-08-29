MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
If you missed the ceremony or just want a refresher, see the complete list of the night’s winners below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “brutal” — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment *WINNER
Drake — OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — Columbia Records
Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X — Columbia Records
Lizzo — Atlantic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele — “Easy On Me” — Columbia Records
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records *WINNER
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem — Columbia Records
Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *WINNER
GAYLE — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto — Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin — Arista Records
SEVENTEEN — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff — “One Night” — Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf — “Sexy Villain” — Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett — “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” — Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller — “Better Days” — Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE — “abcdefu” — Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa — “R U That” — Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo — “Tamagotchi” — Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue” — Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long — “Baby Boo” — Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii — “Persuasive” — Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” — EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd — “One Right Now” — Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd — “LA FAMA” — Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST POP
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “traitor” — Geffen Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From The D 2 The LBC” — Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems — “WAIT FOR U” — Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “Big Energy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — “Do We Have A Problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *WINNER
Pusha T — “Diet Coke” — G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters — “Love Dies Young” — RCA Records
Jack White — “Taking Me Back” — Third Man Records
Muse — “Won’t Stand Down” — Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records *WINNER
Shinedown — “Planet Zero” — Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace — “So Called Life” — RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID — “Enemy” — KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW — “emo girl” — Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin — “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” — Arista Records *WINNER
Panic! At The Disco — “Viva Las Vengeance” — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots — “Saturday” — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker — “G R O W” — MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta — “Envolver” — Warner Records *WINNER
Bad Bunny — “Tití Me Preguntó” — Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G — “MAMIII” — Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee — “REMIX” — Republic Records
Farruko — “Pepas” — Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto” — Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys — “City of Gods (Part II)” — AKW
Chlöe — “Have Mercy” — Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. — “For Anyone” — RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” — LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd — “Out Of Time” — XO / Republic Records *WINNER
BEST K-POP
BTS — “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY — “LOCO” — JYP Entertainment
LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
SEVENTEEN — “HOT” — PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids — “MANIAC” — JYP Entertainment
TWICE — “The Feels” — JYP Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto — “P*ssy” — Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records *WINNER
Rina Sawayama — “This Hell” — Dirty Hit
Stromae — “Fils de joie” — Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
BTS | Minecraft — BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox — Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave — Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite — Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox — Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters — Studio 666 — RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves — star-crossed — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna — Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo — driving home 2 u — Geffen Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam” — Epic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar — “N95” — pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran — “Shivers” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER
BEST ART DIRECTION
Adele — “Oh My God” — Columbia Records
Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” — OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves — “simple times” — Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS — “My Universe” — Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” — pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” — 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber — “STAY” — Columbia Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS — “Permission to Dance” — BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *WINNER
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd — “Tears In The Club” — Atlantic Records
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side” — Keep Cool / RCA Records
BEST EDITING
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties” — Columbia Records
Doja Cat — “Get Into It (Yuh)” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo — “brutal” — Geffen Records
ROSALÍA — “SAOKO” — Columbia Records *WINNER
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
The Weeknd — “Take My Breath” — XO / Republic Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth — “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat — “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems — “Wait For U”
Harry Styles — “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow — “First Class” *WINNER
Kane Brown — “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey — “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid — “Numb”
Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy — “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Rosalía — “Bizcochito”
Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele — “30′
Bad Bunny — “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”
Drake — “Certified Lover Boy”
Harry Styles — “Harry’s House” *WINNER*