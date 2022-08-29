'Beverly Hills Cop 4': Taylour Paige And Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star Alongside Eddie Murphy for Upcoming Netflix Film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are headed to Beverly Hills in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ installment starring Eddie Murphy — who will reprise the role as Axel Foley from the first three films.

via People:

The film is still in production, the streamer said, and most details remain under wraps.

Deadline was the first to confirm the new casting.

The franchise, which premiered in 1984, moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019, the outlet explained. The films follow a Detroit cop, played by Murphy, who journeys to Beverly Hills to solve his friend’s murder. The third Beverly Hills Cop came out in 1994.

The upcoming installment is being directed by Mark Molloy with Murphy stepping in as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.

Back in January 2021, Murphy, 61, shared an update on the upcoming movie telling Digital Spy and other reporters at the time, “Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together.”

“We don’t have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it,” Murphy said. “Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script.”

This movie is not the first time Murphy has revisited a role decades after audiences first met them onscreen.

In 2021, Murphy starred in a sequel to the hit 1988 film Coming to America. Coming 2 America saw Murphy reprise his role of Prince Akeem alongside Arsenio Hall as his best friend Semmi.

In 2021, the father of 10 opened up on an episode of Marc Maron’s WTFpodcast about how his children always come before his career, calling them the “center of everything.”

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” the comedian said.

He continued, “When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision.”