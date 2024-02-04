Miley Cyrus Fangirls Over Mariah Carey as She Wins First-Ever Grammy: 'This MC Is Gonna Stand by This MC' [Video]

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy tonight, and it was handed to her by Mariah Carey, which caused the artist to fan girl over the moment.

via: People

Cyrus, 31, won best pop solo performance for “Flowers,” beating out Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, and as she took the stage to accept the award from Mariah Carey, she couldn’t help but fangirl over the fellow pop queen who presented her the award.

She kicked off her speech with a shoutout to Mariah Carey, who presented the award to her.

“This MC Is Gonna Stand by This MC,” Cyrus said, adding “this is just too iconic.”

She said she was “stuck in the rain and traffic” and worried she was going to “miss” the first award of the night, “and I could’ve missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything.”

“I got my lucky No. 3 seat and so there’s a story I want to tell that sums up this moment and I wasn’t going to tell it, but now Mariah’s here,” she said, as she went onto to share:

“So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose.”

Carey, 54, said “Aw” in the background as Cyrus recounted the story before adding, “This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

#GRAMMYs Miley Cyrus took the first primetime award tonight, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” presented by Mariah Carey. It’s Cyrus’ first career Grammy pic.twitter.com/uNJZEEN5qb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024