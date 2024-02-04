Jay-Z Calls Out the Grammys for Never Awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year: ‘When I Get Nervous, I Tell the Truth’ [Video]

Jay-Z took a direct shot at the Grammys as he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award on Sunday night by calling out the Recording Academy for never awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year.

via Variety:

During his acceptance speech, Jay-Z discussed how he has always wanted the Grammys to recognize the artists that most influence culture.

“How far we have come with Will Smith, The Fresh Prince winning their firstGgrammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised,” he said. “And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott. But then in ’98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for best rap album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted, and I watched. I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and its opinion-based, but some things…”

At this point, he looked at Beyoncé and said, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, number one album of the year. So even by that metric it does not work. Think about that, most Grammys, never won album of the year, that does not work.”

He then doubled down by saying, “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Watch the moment below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEBSCOTT (@lovebscott)