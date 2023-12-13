Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Pardi's Breakup Comments [Video]

As we reported earlier, Megan Thee Stallion reiterated that her former best friend Kelsey didn’t shoot her, but she also had smoke for her ex Pardi.

Even though she pretty consistently seems to try and avoid drama, Megan Thee Stallion also always ends up in the thick of it. Recently, she’s been dealing with the fallout from her breakup with Pardison Fontaine. She commented on the matter in her new single “COBRA” where she accused Pardi of cheating. He didn’t take that accusation lying down though. He’s spoken about the claim in multiple interviews and released a pair of songs that touch on it, even bordering on Megan disses.

Now, Megan has responded to the response in a quick video she shared on Instagram. In the clip, she once again expresses her desire to put a lot of the drama behind her and just be herself. In the moment where she addresses Pardi, she says he should have never shared his stance on the matter in the first place. She claims that if he hadn’t cheated, he shouldn’t have responded to her allegations as it only made it look more likely.

