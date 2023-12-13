  1. Home
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Clear Former BFF Kelsey Didn't Shoot Her After Tory Lanez's Driver Suggests She Did [Video]

December 13, 2023 10:11 AM PST

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up.

After Tory Lanez’s driver filed a statement in support of Tory’s appeal claiming he saw Megan’s former BFF Kelsey with the gun the night Megan got shot, Megan took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Megan (and the court) maintains that Tory shot her.

In a clip of the livestream shared via social media, Megan points out several contradictions — including the fact that Kelsey’s main issue was that after the incident Megan didn’t take to social media to tell everyone Kelsey didn’t shoot her.

She also points out that if that were the case, Tory would’ve used that has part of his defense during trial — and didn’t.

Take a look:

