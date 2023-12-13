Megan Thee Stallion Makes Clear Former BFF Kelsey Didn't Shoot Her After Tory Lanez's Driver Suggests She Did [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up.

After Tory Lanez’s driver filed a statement in support of Tory’s appeal claiming he saw Megan’s former BFF Kelsey with the gun the night Megan got shot, Megan took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Megan (and the court) maintains that Tory shot her.

In a clip of the livestream shared via social media, Megan points out several contradictions — including the fact that Kelsey’s main issue was that after the incident Megan didn’t take to social media to tell everyone Kelsey didn’t shoot her.

She also points out that if that were the case, Tory would’ve used that has part of his defense during trial — and didn’t.

Take a look:

Megan thee Stallion makes it clear her ex-best friend Kelsey didn’t shoot her after Tory Lanez’s driver claims he saw her with a gun during the time she was shot: “I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that’s why tf you in jail.” pic.twitter.com/13cMFFtp7V — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 13, 2023