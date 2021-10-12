Megan Fox Says She Has Body Dysmorphia: 'I Have a Lot of Deep Insecurities' [Photos]

Megan Fox is getting real with her insecurities. In a new joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan revealed that she is suffering from body dysmorphia.

The star, 35, revealed that she suffers from body dysmorphia in a recent joint interview with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ Style. “Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities,” she remarked.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she said.

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can’t stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and distress, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.

Fox did not detail the ways in which body dysmorphic disorder affects her, but she has discussed other mental health issues in the past, saying she nearly reached a “breaking point” after the 2009 release of Jennifer’s Body because she found herself consistently being sexualized in films and media.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” Fox said at the time.

Fox also opened up to British GQ Style about her immediate connection with MGK, after they met in March 2020 on the set of their recently-released film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'” she said, adding that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

“It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other,” MGK added of their relationship. “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.”

