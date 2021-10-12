Candace Owens Claims 'Extremely Overweight' People Have No Right To Promote COVID-19 Vaccine [Photo]

In her deplorable, ongoing quest to invalidate the COVID-19 vaccine, America’s pre-eminent expert in personifying all things anti-Blackness has continued to one-up each failed attempt at logic with a desperate reach more expansive than the last.

via: AceShowbiz

“If you are extremely overweight – please do not think you have the authority to yell at people who are in shape and unvaccinated about trusting doctors, science, and preventable death,” the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter. “A little self-awareness goes a very long way.”

If you are extremely overweight—please do not think you have the authority to yell at people who are in shape and unvaccinated about trusting doctors, science, and preventable death. A little self-awareness goes a very long way. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 11, 2021

Many of Candace’s followers have since slammed her. “If you dropped out of university after just one year–please do not think you have the education to dismiss the expertise of doctors and scientists who finished multiple degrees regarding medicine, science, and how to prevent death,” one person tweeted. “A little self-awareness goes a very long way.”

Another argued, “How about keep your opinions to yourself when it comes to health decisions. We are not a community and I simply will not be told what to do I advocate for me.” A third, meanwhile, tried to explain to Candace by writing, “Obesity isn’t an infectious disease, my dear. If you are obese, is YOUR problem. If you are unvaccinated, is OUR problem. Getting vaccinated is a way to protect those that are more vulnerable to the virus, including but no limited to obese people.”

Candace previously declared that she’s “proud” to not get vaccinated. “I still have not received the Covid-19 vaccine and have not demanded that any of my employees get it either. I am proud that I committed myself to standing firm against the bribery, media propaganda, coercion, celebrity-peer pressure campaign, plus censorship,” she wrote on Facebook in August.

“I made a personal decision for me and my family,” the Republican continued. “It is isn’t easy to swim against such a polluted current but here I am. I trust my gut much more than trust Dr. Fauci. May we all do what we feel in our hearts is right, unabashedly.”

In the following month, the conservative pundit divulged that she’s denied service by a Covid testing facility because she was spreading misinformation. “Holy crap!! I just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics,” she raged on Twitter. “INSANE. I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid?”

Of course, Owens who infamously once said she was “proud” to be unvaccinated is incredibly and absolutely incorrect here on multiple levels.