Miley Cyrus Spotted In Rare Photo With Mom Tish & Stepdad Dominic Purcell

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

The Prison Break actor posted on Instagram to celebrate his Grammy-winning stepdaughter.

Miley Cyrus is proving to be a great step-daughter.

Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with Miley alongside her mom/his wife, Tish Cyrus and Miley’s drummer boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Advertisement

“Proud momma bear with her beautiful talented daughter. Nice to sit back and watch both of them excel in every aspect of their lives,” he began in his caption.

“Congrats miles on your continued success. ????…. Pleasure to watch,” he added, sharing his nickname for the “Flowers” singer.

The post comes after the 32-year-old singer revealed she has a good relationship with her step-dad in an interview with The New York Times.

“Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” Miley told the outlet. “I’m being an adult about it.”

Advertisement

She continued, “At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up.”

The Cyrus family drama has been slammed across headlines since Tish and Dominic’s relationship began.

In March 2024, it was reported that Tish’s daughter, Noah Cyrus — whom she shares with ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus — had dated Dominic before Tish met and married him.

Per a source close to People, Noah had been casually seeing Purcell before his relationship with Tish.

Advertisement

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” the outlet reported. “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

“Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” the source added, per the outlet.

Nobody in the family has addressed the rumors and Noah was noticeably MIA from her mother’s wedding.

Recently, however, the mother-daughter duo have seemingly put that drama behind them, posting videos on TikTok together and even doing a joint interview.

Advertisement

via: TooFab