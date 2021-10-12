Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Barbara Corcoran's Apology for Body-Shaming Joke on The View [Video]

Whoopi Goldberg apparently isn’t bothered by Barbara Corcoran’s joke. After the “Shark Tank” star apologized for body-shaming her on “The View”, the “Sister Act” actress said that her longtime pal is always “funny and weird.”

via: EW

A TMZ cameraperson caught up with Goldberg in New York City as she was heading to her car, and asked if she took “offense,” over Corcoran saying — after a segment on jeans — that Goldberg should send her her old jeans when she’s done, and Corcoran would make two pairs out of them.

“Oh… No,” Goldberg replied.

Corcoran turned to social media following her appearance on the The View last Thursday, apologizing for the barb.

“I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny,” Corcoran tweeted on October 7. “For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

Asked by TMZ’s reporter if she accepted Corcoran’s apology, Goldberg said it wasn’t necessary.

“She doesn’t have to — you know, this is the lady who threw away her birthday party to get into a coffin,” Goldberg said, making reference to Corcoran’s 70th birthday event in 2019, where the shark began the evening in an actual coffin.

“So Barbara’s always been funny and weird,” Goldberg continued. “And that’s who she is. And no, it takes a lot more to offend me.”

Before she parted ways with the cameraperson to carry on her day, Goldberg noted that she and the investor go way, way back.

“I’ve known her too long. We’ve known each other 25 years,” Goldberg said.

Watch Golberg address Corcoran’s comments above.

Whoopi is giving unbothered.