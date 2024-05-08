Exclusive: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Is NOT Filming Just Yet, Will Begin Later This Month | lovebscott.com

We know you love muffins are excited about the future of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and there’s been some online chatter about filming for season sixteen being underway…

However, network sources have confirmed to lovebscott.com that filming has not yet begun and that production is scheduled to start later this month.

If you recall, lovebscott.com was first to announce ‘RHOA’ producers were seeking to reboot the cast with a batch of fresh peaches for season.

As previously reported, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have both signed on and are set to return.

Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton have confirmed their respective departures/firings.

While we’d love to share the rest of the ladies who will be rounding out the ‘RHOA’ season sixteen cast — we have to wait until a few more things get finalized first!

Stay tuned…