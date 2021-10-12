Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Shows Off Black Eye After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Tyga is facing accusations of domestic violence from Camaryn Swanson. However, the “Ayy Macarena” crooner is reportedly cooperating with the authorities after his ex-girlfriend claimed that he assaulted her following an altercation.

Sources close to Tyga claim his ex showed up at his home in the middle of the night. He claims she arrived at 3 AM despite him telling her not to come over.

The rapper claims Camaryn was under the influence and screaming at the top of her lungs outside his door. He let her inside the home for a “talk.” Camaryn told police Tyga put his hands on her inside the home.

Officers observed “visible marks” on her neck and took a report for felony domestic violence. LAPD arrived at his home, but he refused to speak to officers.

He reportedly plans to meet at the police station for an interview with his lawyer this week. After Tyga sources spoke out, Camaryn went to Instagram to post a photo of a nasty black eye.

She said, “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.” She also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Tyga from last night.

At 7:14 AM, he reportedly text her “hurts so much” to which she replied, “I can’t believe this is how it has to end. Honestly I’m so heartbroken and didn’t think you were capable to ever do this to me.”

Camaryn captioned the post, “I didn’t show up “screaming” or uninvited when I tried to leave he physically assaulted me and refused to let me leave for hours.” She then shared a video of her showing off the black eye captioned, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Tyga and Camaryn dated earlier this year but broke things off recently.

Despite earlier post, Tyga is reportedly planning to talk to the Los Angeles Police Department to “tell his side of the story” on Tuesday, October 12.