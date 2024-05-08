Say What Now? 23-Year-Old Ecuadorian Beauty Queen Killed Minutes After She Posted Photo of Her Meal | lovebscott.com

A beauty queen was mercilessly shot three times during a meal at a shopping center in Quevedo, Ecuador. The assailants then fled the scene.

The beauty queen was shot three times while eating at a shopping center in Quevedo, Ecuador before the gunmen fled the scene.

A former Miss Ecuador contestant may have unknowingly lured her killers to her tagged location after she shared a photo of her food.

Influencer Landy Párraga uploaded a snap of her octopus ceviche for her 173k followers on Instagram before two armed men burst into the restaurant on April 28, according to reports.

Párraga, who placed fifth in the 2022 Miss Ecuador pageant, was shot three times while eating at a shopping center in Quevedo, Ecuador before the gunmen fled the scene.

The 23-year-old was in Quevedo with her boyfriend, plastic surgeon Jose Luis Betancourt for a friend’s wedding, it was revealed.

Disturbing CCTV footage showed the beauty queen, who was wearing a light blue blouse and white shorts that fateful day, rushing to cover herself as they opened fire.

The motive remains unclear although theories have emerged that a hit was ordered by the widow of a drug lord with whom she is believed to have had an affair, per The Telegraph.

Párraga is believed to have been linked to late drug trafficker Leandro Norero, who was killed in a prison riot roughly 18 months ago.

Images of the businesswoman were discovered on Norero’s phone as a part of Operation Metastasis, an ongoing investigation seeking to find criminals accused of corrupting Ecuadorian state officials.

Within the device was also evidence that he had given her lavish gifts. Prior to his death, Norero reportedly fired off messages to his lawyer Helive Ángulo which stated, “Her name cannot come out anywhere. Otherwise, my world will come crashing down.”

Police are looking into whether or not Párraga laundered money for her alleged drug baron lover by using her sports clothing label and a goods-importing business as a front for the illicit activities.

The widow, meanwhile, is accused of attempting to bribe judges and prosecutors.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa previously signed a declaration of “internal armed conflict,” a decree that named 22 criminal gangs as terrorist organizations and allowed the authorities to mobilize the military against them amid a surge of violence, according to the Washington Post.

The final post that Párraga shared on her grid was on April 24, with a caption that translates to, “Life is an echo, what you send out comes back to you.”

Before that, the beauty queen posted a video featuring herself and her boyfriend.

via: RadarOnline.com