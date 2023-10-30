Medical Examiner Indicates Additional Investigation Required in Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry’s death will remain a mystery for now.

via: CNN

The cause of actor Matthew Perry’s death at his residence Saturday will require additional investigative steps by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office before reaching a conclusion, according to records from the agency.

The medical examiner updated its online record for Perry on Sunday afternoon, listing his cause of death as “deferred.”

“In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed,” according to the LA coroner’s guidelines.

An autopsy has been conducted, but examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports in order to determine Perry’s cause of death, the medical examiner’s office told CNN on Sunday. Such reports can take weeks to complete.

Investigators are planning to use the toxicology reports to determine whether any foreign substances may have contributed to Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source.

The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating Perry’s death, but a law enforcement source told CNN that no foul play is suspected. On Sunday, the medical examiner’s records indicated the actor’s remains were ready to be released to his next of kin.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN a 911 call came in Saturday at 4:07 p.m. for a water rescue emergency. LAPD responded at 4:10 p.m. and characterized the call as a death investigation shortly after.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.

Perry’s parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, along with his step-father, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, were seen arriving at the actor’s home Saturday night amid the police response.

On Sunday, Perry’s family released a statement to People magazine saying that they were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the statement said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”