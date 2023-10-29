21 Savage Denies Kodak Black's Claim That He Switched Up on Him After Making 'Her Loss' With Drake

21 Savage has called cap on Kodak Black’s claim that he acts differently since working with Drake.

via: Complex

Kodak expressed his frustration with 21 during a recent interview on Drink Champs, saying Savage has been on “that pussy ass shit” since teaming up with Drizzy last year.

“Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthafuckers and shit,” Kodak shared. “After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that pussy ass shit. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and shit.”

21 Savage responded to Kodak’s comments by quote-tweeting the clip alongside dozens of blue cap emojis.

Kodak Black said 21 Savage switched up on him after he made ‘Her Loss’ with Drake. pic.twitter.com/bk4cYtZcVv — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 28, 2023

Of course, it isn’t the first time Kodak has called out Savage and Drake over their collaborative album. Earlier this year, the Florida rapper said he no longer wants to collab with the 6 God because of his close association with 21.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” Kodak said during a livestream in February. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him a lil’ buddy.”

“Lil Buddy” was in reference to 21, who upset Kodak after claiming he’d smoke the “Tunnel Vision” rapper in a hypothetical Verzuz battle.

Kodak added, “Before him and lil’ buddy did that shit, I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.”