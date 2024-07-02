Mary J. Blige’s Movies Ranked: A Look at Her Impact in Film

While she was initially known for her music, Mary J. Blige has since become a prominent actor as well. Over the years, Mary has made a significant impact in the film industry, delivering powerful performances that have cemented her status as a versatile actress. The Grammy-winning singer opened up about her acting journey, and revealed that she often opts to portray strong, independent women.

“One thing that threads through all of my characters is that they’re all no-nonsense,” she told Elle. “They’re all strong women. I have to play characters like that to be able to pull from a real place. Can I play a weak woman? Probably. But right now, this is what it is.” From intense dramas to vibrant musicals, Mary’s filmography showcases her incredible range and ability to captivate audiences.

Prison Song

Early in her acting career, Mary took on the role of Mrs. Butler in Prison Song. The film explores the harsh realities of the prison system through the eyes of a young artist. Although her role is relatively small, the singer’s performance is heartfelt and adds an emotional depth to the narrative.

Rock of Ages

In the musical “Rock of Ages,” Mary stars as Justice Charlier, the owner of a strip club. The film is set against the backdrop of 1980s rock music, and Mary’s character provides a grounding presence amidst the film’s chaos. Mary showcased her musical chops in the role, particularly during her rendition of “Shadows of the Night.”

Respect

In “Respect,” the biographical film about Aretha Franklin, Mary plays singer Dinah Washington. Although her screen time is limited, Mary’s performance is electric, capturing Dinah’s charisma and formidable presence. Her scenes with Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha, are among the film’s highlights.

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

In Tyler Perry’s “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” Mary plays Tanya, a supportive friend to the protagonist, April. Like some of her previous roles, Mary combined her love for singing in acting in the movie. She performs in the movie and is also featured on the lead song from the film’s soundtrack.

Mudbound

At the top of our list is “Mudbound,” a drama that earned Mary her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Mudbound is set in the post-World War II American South. Mary plays Florence Jackson, a resilient mother and wife dealing with racial tensions and personal struggles. Her performance is understated yet deeply moving, capturing the essence of a woman striving to protect her family in the face of adversity.

Mary opened up about the experience of portraying Florence, which pushed her to abandon the modern standard of beauty. “I had to surrender and commit completely to Florence, like the little ugly boots she was wearing every day and those dresses,” she told Variety. “We couldn’t wear makeup. We couldn’t have nails. We couldn’t do eyelashes. I was stripped down to the bare necessities of Mary. And that really helped me because people were saying things like, ‘Gosh — you’re so beautiful.’“

Mary J. Blige has proven time and time again that she is more than a songstress but a force to be reckoned with within the acting world. So, add one of her top five flicks to the list for your next movie night and prepare to be in awe of her performances!

Which Mary movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!