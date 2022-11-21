Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starring Mahershala Ali Hires New Director Yann Demange

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ film starring Mahershala Ali is back on track and has found a new director.

Director Yann Demange has been tapped to replace Bassam Tariq who bowed out earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts.

via Complex:

Production in Atlanta was originally scheduled to begin filming sometime this year, but has since been pushed back to early 2023. The intended Nov. 3, 2023 theatrical release was moved to Sept. 6, 2024 to accommodate the changes behind the scenes.

Among those changes is Michael Starrbury penning the script. Insiders tell Deadline that Marvel was looking for someone to give Blade a darker tone before Demange was chosen. The most recent feature centered on the character was 2004’s Blade: Trinity.

Demange previously helmed a few episodes in Season 1 of the series Top Boy. His last directorial feature was the Matthew McConaughey-led 2018 film White Boy Rick. He was also an executive producer on the short-lived yet critically acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country, which also saw him direct the premiere.

We hope this movie turns out as good as it sounds.