Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant [Video]

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Marlo Hampton recently got hair transplant surgery to help fill-in her edges.

via: AceShowbiz

Getting real about her attempt to improve her appearance, the reality TV star revealed that she has had a hair transplant.

The cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” went live on Instagram on Sunday, August 15. Greeting her fans and followers, they shocked them as she sported major bruising and swelling on her face.

“Are you ok?” one concerned fan asked. Another asked, “Surgery?” A third one exclaimed in surprise, “Oh nooo,” while another remarked, “Dang!” Someone else tried to guess, “Did you get lasers?”

But her fans’ curiosity was soon answered as Marlo shared that she recently got a hair transplant for her edges, which caused significant swelling and bruising. She said her eyes swell because of “the fluids.”

“Everything from my head went to my face,” she explained in the video. “My eyes were closed like this,” she added while pointing to the black circles around her eyes. “It was bad,” she admitted.

Apparently someone asked how much the surgery cost her as Marlo later also talked about how much she paid for the hair transplant after reading the comments. “It cost thousands of dollars,” she said, without giving out the details. She added though, “I felt it’s so worth it. It was so worth it.”

The style strategist and executive producer of Marlo’s Closet further hinted that people won’t see immediate result from the surgery. She explained that her hair would grow in six to twelve weeks, but then it would fall out before it will grow back. She claimed that she would start seeing the amazing result in 3 months to 1 year, and she planned to share all the progress with her fans.

Responding to Marlo’s confession, many social media users thought she went too far to get full edges. “chile if i don’t have edges i just won’t have no edges,” one person commented on the video.

“This edges and thick hairline obsession is extreme. Every hairline isn’t meant to be full,” another noted. A third chimed in, “I’d rather use them press on edges than go through all that,” while someone else sarcastically added, “She’ll do anything to ‘age’ gracefully.”

Marlo is making sure everything is tight and right for the new season of RHOA.