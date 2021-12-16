Mariah Carey Shuts Down Possibility of Verzuz Battle Against Beyoncé [Video]

Mariah Carey isn’t entertaining questions about a potential Verzuz battle with Beyoncé.

During an interview with E! News, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer quickly shut down the possibility when asked if she would consider going against Queen Bey and who would win the hypothetical matchup. “Oh, stop! I love you, but we can’t ask that question,” Carey said. “First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else, so I ain’t answering that question.”

“I’ll be disrespecting myself and I’m not going to do that, because it’s Christmas time,” she added.

Earlier this month, L.A. Reid discussed who he would want to see in his desired Verzuz competition. “It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé! Bring that on,” he said on “The Real.”

“The hits they have, the legacies they have. Bey is the queen, right? Sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas,” he added.

Since his remarks, fans have been going back and forth about who would take home the W if the two divas went head-to-head. Twitter user @chesterjonesjnr tweeted, “Mariah Carey’s career started 13 years before Beyoncé. They are not in the same league. Mariah Carey’s #1s are unmatched. Please go remind yourself who Mariah is. She owns a whole season every single year since 1994.”

“Mariah Carey & Beyoncé doing a Verzuz would be great!” tweeted @JessicaNesShay1. “Mariah would be one of the only ones that could hang in there with Bey, but you’re sick if you think Beyoncé not winning! She’s timeless.”

