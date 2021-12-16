Tyler Perry 'Absolutely Fine' Following Car Accident Which Left His Bentley Badly Damaged

Tyler Perry got into a car accident on Wednesday night, but he’s fine!

via People:

“Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver,” a source close to Perry tells PEOPLE, detailing the events that led up to the wreck in Los Angeles.

“The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler’s path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver’s side.”

The collision took place shortly after the I Can Do Bad All By Myself director, 52, left the airport in Burbank, California, According to TMZ.

The outlet reports that neither party, including the female driver of the other car, sustained any serious injuries, and the accident wasn’t serious enough to generate a police report.

In June, Perry announced in a video posted to his Instagram account that he’s bringing back his famous Madea character for Netflix’s upcoming 2022 film, A Madea Homecoming.

“Hey, guess what’s happening? Madea’s coming to Netflix,” he said in the video clip while slipping in and out of Madea’s voice.

“We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country,” Perry continued, explaining why he decided to bring the character out of retirement two years after the last movie, A Madea Family Funeral, premiered.

“We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait.”

We’re happy to hear he’s doing okay.