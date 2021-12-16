Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit Against Maralee Nichols Dissmissed in Texas

Tristan Thompson’s Texas paternity suit against Maralee Nichols — which he filed against her in response to her suit against him, in California — has been dismissed by a judge.

via Page Six:

A source told the outlet that both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31, attended and testified at a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Page Six reported Wednesday that the case had been sealed online, days after the Sacramento Kings player sought a gag order to prevent Nichols from speaking to the media.

While personal trainer Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in California in June, Thompson filed his own suit against her in July in the Lone Star State, alleging she owned property in Houston.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly’s source explained.

“The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan,” they added. “It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed prior to the Texas one.”

Nichols filed for child support before the couple’s alleged child baby was born; she welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. Thompson has repeatedly demanded a paternity test to prove he’s the child’s father; Nichols has yet to comply with the request.

Court documents also revealed this week that Thompson used the secret Snapchat username “blkjesus00? to arrange sex with Nichols on the app.

He claimed to have met Nichols “in late November 2020/early December 2020 at someone’s house.”

“I only recall that [Nichols] and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” he said, though she has claimed the couple had a five-month affair.

“[Nichols] constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”

Thompson had been dating Khloé Kardashian at the time; Page Six broke the news in June that the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star split for good with the ex-Cavalier over allegations he had slept with model Sydney Chase.

Thompson previously stepped out on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with their now-3-year-old daughter, True, and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan has been such a disappointment.