Mariah Carey Performs with Daughter Monroe, 12, at Sold-Out Holiday Concert in LA [Video]

The pop and R&B superstar’s Merry Christmas One and All Tour took over the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 17th.

Carey performed with her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, during a sold-out holiday concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Friday night.

In a video of the sweet performance shared by Kim Kardashian, the mother-daughter duo sang “Jesus Born on This Day” from Carey’s 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas.”

Carey’s mini-me also showed off her skills by playing the guitar during a performance of “Christmas Wrapping.”

Several stars attended the festive show, including Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie and Kardashian, who brought her daughters, North and Chicago, and her niece Dream.

Carey — who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with dad of 12 Nick Cannon — has long been open about her kids’ musical talents.

“I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them,” she told Access earlier this week.

“I never say ‘you guys gotta do this,’ you know? It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me.”

The “Touch My Body” singer, 54, revealed earlier this month that her son and daughter would be joining her on her holiday tour.

“I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me, so I think she might have it together a little bit more than I do,” Carey told ABC News, adding that she thinks Monroe “kind of has” her whistle octave and “just has to play with it” to ace it.

Although her kids are showing an interest in music now, she isn’t quite sure if her “really talented” kids will follow in her footsteps forever.

“I don’t want to say they’re my friends, ’cause then they’re like, ‘Oh, my mom’s corny,’” she gushed before quoting a scene from “Mean Girls.”

“I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.”

Monroe and Moroccan will also be joining their mom on stage during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Carey is set to perform her No. 1 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”