Mariah Carey Brings Back Iconic Alter Ego in Her Contribution to the "Wipe It Down" Challenge [Video]

Thank you Mariah Carey, for reminding the public that cleaning never goes out of style.

via: Complex

To honor the song, which many believe is aimed at the Detroit rapper, Mariah posted a video of her doing the #WipeItDown TikTok challenge. The video sees her wiping down a mirror while in her robe and a face mask, then transforming into a full glam, and finally into another character, wearing a fake goatee and facial hair, bandana, and baseball hat. It really doesn’t seem like it could be anyone else but Em.

“I was so obsessed with wiping things down last year,” she wrote. Mariah’s version mashes her song with the original #WipeItDown sound clip by BMW Kenny—and as the singer points out, the challenge took place around this time last year.

Mariah and Eminem have long been at odds with each other, starting in 2001, after the rapper claimed that the two dated for six months. After she denied his story, Em began dissing her in a number of records, including the 2009 cut “Bagpipes From Bagdad.” Mariah responded in kind, with “Obsessed,” and its music video where she donned a costume that seemed to be a nod to Em—similar to her TikTok video. However, she never mentioned him by name. Their feud also spilled over into a beef between Eminem and her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

We stan Mariah Thee Carey over here.