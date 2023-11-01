Marcus Jordan Wants Dad Michael as His Best Man Despite Disapproval of Larsa Pippen Romance [Video]

Marcus Jordan revealed that he wants his dad, Michael Jordan, to stand by his side when he weds The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen.

via: Page Six

While Marcus and Pippen have yet to publicly announce an engagement, the 32-year-old revealed on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast that he has already put a lot of thought into who he wants standing beside him on the big day.

Marcus Jordan reveals that he wants his dad, Michael Jordan, to be the best man when he marries Larsa Pippen. ?? pic.twitter.com/D5ohbefKbm — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 31, 2023

“I was the best man at [Michael’s] wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, so obviously, we’ll keep the tradition going,” Marcus said when asked about his famous father’s role in the future nuptials.

However, it might be a hard sell for Michael, who made it very clear earlier this year that he did not approve of his son’s romance with his former teammate’s ex-wife.

When the Olympian was asked in July whether the duo had his stamp of approval, he replied, “No!”

Pippen, 49, was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2021.

Despite Scottie, 58, and Michael, 60, winning six championships together, their relationship eventually soured — a potential reason the sneaker tycoon is having a hard time accepting the romance.

During an episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” Larsa said she was “traumatized” and “embarrassed” by Michael’s comments, objecting to her beau’s claims that the situation was hilarious.

While only time will tell if Michael eventually comes around, the couple isn’t letting his opinion stop them from moving forward with their wedding plans.

In fact, Marcus revealed the pair are considering filming the nuptials for “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

“All the producers are inquiring around [asking], ‘When’s the wedding? Are we gonna film it on TV?’” he said. “So that’s something that we are kinda playing along with is whether or not it will air.”

However, Marcus says that if it was up to him they would “do multiple weddings” so that they could keep one “private for [their] family and friends” and “one that is a little more public.”

Yet as of now, the couple don’t “have a concrete date” set, meaning there is a lot of time to work out all of the details.

“We’re still talking about locations and party size and all that stuff so it’s not really concrete yet,” he added.

Larsa and Marcus first sparked dating rumors in September 2022. Despite denying their romance for several months, they finally went Instagram-official in January.