Marcus Jordan Admits to Substance Abuse Problems and Requests Treatment Following DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan is now admitting he has a substance abuse problem … weeks after he was arrested for possession of ketamine and driving under the influence.

Jordan, 34, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Orange County, Fla., after officers stopped to check on him after discovering his car stuck on train tracks, PEOPLE previously reported. The vehicle’s lights were on, and police confirmed with local dispatch that a train was roughly 10 minutes away from a scheduled stop on the tracks. Officers said that Marcus had “bloodshot eyes,” was slurring his words and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. They also said a small plastic bag with a white substance was found in Marcus’ pocket and later tested positive for cocaine.

In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Jordan’s attorney requested that his client be allowed to enter a substance abuse program, adding that Jordan “acknowledges that he needs help to overcome the challenges of his alcohol/substance use and is amenable to treatment.”

“While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community,” the court filing, made on behalf of Jordan, reads.

“Mr. Jordan is dedicated to becoming a responsible, drug-free, and productive member of the community,” the filing continues. “His participation in the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program will not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Jordan’s attorney for comment.

A police report from Jordan’s early February arrest alleged that Jordan’s Lamborghini SUV had fled a traffic stop just prior to being discovered on the train tracks near Maitland, Fla.

Jordan’s eyes were reportedly “bloodshot and glassy” when officers spoke to him at the scene and he was “confused where he was located.”

“The tires were halfway buried in the dirt/rocks on the tracks from being spun repeatedly,” the report said, adding that Jordan claimed he took a “wrong turn” and wound up stuck in the tracks.

The arrest report alleged that Jordan told officers he consumed “some” alcoholic drinks while out earlier that evening, last visiting Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club before the traffic incident occurred. PEOPLE previously reported that an officer alleged Jordan had insisted his blood alcohol content level was under the legal .08, but that he was unable to successfully complete any of the three field sobriety tests at the scene.

An “odor of an alcoholic beverage was getting stronger as he spoke,” the report said, and Jordan “would get agitated and irritated quickly” during the interaction with police.

