Madonna Fans Sue Over Explicit Tour Performances That Were Like 'Watching Porn Without a Warning' | lovebscott.com

Madonna has been sued by a concert attendee who bafflingly claims to have not been aware of what, exactly, they were getting into by being a part of the audience on the acclaimed singer’s Celebration Tour.

Justen Lipeles was the angry spectator who filed the class action lawsuit on behalf of the other attendees of one Madonna’s Celebration Tour shows in Inglewood, California.

He claims that the March 7 concert at the Kia Forum started over an hour and a half late and that the venue was blisteringly hot because Madonna allegedly demanded the air conditioning be turned off, The Blast reported.

Lipeles notes in the suit that he and other fans were sweating profusely and becoming physically ill due to the heat, but this apparently didn’t faze Madonna, who allegedly told crowd to take their clothes off if they were hot.

Then the lawsuit takes aim at Madonna’s raunchy onstage presence that night. Lipeles claims he and fellow concertgoers were ‘forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.’

‘Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,’ Lipeles argued, adding that he felt like he was watching a pornographic film in action.

This isn’t the first time Madonna is being sued for late start times to her concerts.

Madonna is facing two class action lawsuits over her consistent tardiness, with both sets of plaintiffs alleging that the star was hours late for her scheduled performances.

Those lawsuits, similar to Lipeles’ suit, attack her for her ‘total disrespect’ and her tendency to lip-synch during much of the show.

‘No reasonable concertgoer – and certainly no Madonna fan – would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time,’ the filing said.

Lipeles lawsuit differs from the others Madonna has racked up over the course of her 12th concert tour in the fact that he’s taking her to court over her R-rated escapades.

The only trouble is, Madonna is internationally known for her less-than-chaste performances.

In early May, she recreated a kiss she shared with Britney Spears 20 years ago with a backup dancer on her Celebration Tour.

And roughly a day prior to her that make out session, she flashed a glimpse of her underwear on stage.

At yet another concert, Madonna, wearing lingerie and later a racy nun’s outfit, put on a very sultry show alongside a dancer representing her younger self.

None of this dissuaded Lipeles from suing her for her supposed sexually-charged performance on March 7.

He slammed Madonna and Ticketmaster parent Live Nation for six offenses – breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress, and unfair competition, according to The Blast.

Lipeles is demanding a jury trial for this matter, arguing that the plaintiffs are entitled to compensatory damages. This includes Madonna disgorging all the money she made off the concert or a refund of the tickets.