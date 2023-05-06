Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow in “Renegade Freestyle,” Tells Him to Give Drake His Flow Back

Machine Gun Kelly is apparently beefing with Jack Harlow over who’s a better white rapper.

via: Complex

On Saturday, the Ohio native unleashed a new freestyle over the instrumental to Jay-Z and Eminem’s “Renegade” that had him dip into his rap bag with razor-sharp bars. But there’s a line in question that’s caught the attention of listeners.

At the 1:22 mark of the freestyle, Machine Gun Kelly made a reference to Jackman, which happens to be the title of Jack Harlow’s latest album released last month. MGK wasted no time flipping the name and using it to allegedly diss his peer. “I see why they call you Jackman/You jacked man’s whole swag, give Drake his flow back, man/I eat rappers like Pac Man/Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance,” MGK rapped.

The verse comes after Jack Harlow made a bold claim that he’s “the hardest white boy” since Eminem on “They Don’t Love It” off Jackman. The statement caused a stir on social media, and it seems Machine Gun Kelly had something to say about it.

This isn’t the first time MGK took aim at a fellow white rapper. In 2018, he and Eminem were engaged in an entertaining beef that saw Kelly call out the Detroit legend for being washed up and irrelevant to this current generation of hip-hop listeners.

With this latest freestyle, Machine Gun Kelly has been exploring a return to the rap scene. The 33-year-old released his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, in 2020, which was a complete departure from his hip-hop roots and focused solely on the pop-rock wave.

His first re-entry back into the rap space happened when he released a freestyle last week with Cordae over the instrumental to Central Cee’s viral hit “Doja.” “How can I be homosapien, I’m high as the alien/Both of my lungs are in training/I’m burning pounds not inside of a gymnasium/This off the cranium/This a nuclear weapon my bars are Uranium,” MGK rapped.

If that weren’t enough, MGK announced last month in an interview with Audacy Check In’s Kevan Kenney that his next album will focus more on rap. According to Kelly, he wants to move away from the pop-rock sound so people can “miss it.”

“I’m going to make a rap album for myself,” MGK said. “For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product.”