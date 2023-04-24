Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wed in Front of Kim Kardashian: Report

Lukas Gage and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton are legally united now.

via: Page Six

“White Lotus” breakout star Lukas Gage and Kim Kardashian’s celebrity hair guru Chris Appleton tied the knot in a secret wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over weekend, a source tells Page Six.

They wed in front of six guests, including Kardashian, we hear.

Gage and Appleton have had a whirlwind romance.

It’s unclear when they met, but they began dating publicly in February when they posted photos from a vacation at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.

The duo got engaged this month. Records also show that they applied for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

Kardashian has so far kept mum on the news.

But she posted pics over the weekend that included shots the group being serenaded in a VIP section at Usher’s Vegas residency — as well as images of the friends boarding her private plane.

The trio also attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Kardashian presented Appleton with an award.

In March, Appleton said on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

“You” star Gage previously said on NBC’s “Today” show, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

A source previously told Us Weekly of their fast engagement: “Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Page Six has reached out to their reps for comment on the nuptials.