Don Lemon Announces He's Been Fired By CNN After 17 Years: 'I Am Stunned...'

Don Lemon announces that he’s been fired by CNN after 17 years.

In a post shared directly to social media, Don shared the news — adding that he’s ‘stunned’ by the network’s decision and the fact no one at CNN reached out to tell him directly.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

See his note below:

Update: CNN has issued a statement, confirming Don is no longer with the network.

CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023