Don Lemon Announces He's Been Fired By CNN After 17 Years: 'I Am Stunned...'

April 24, 2023 9:29 AM PST

Don Lemon announces that he’s been fired by CNN after 17 years.

In a post shared directly to social media, Don shared the news — adding that he’s ‘stunned’ by the network’s decision and the fact no one at CNN reached out to tell him directly.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Update: CNN has issued a statement, confirming Don is no longer with the network.

