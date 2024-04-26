Korey Cunningham, Former New York Giants Player, Found Dead at Age 28 | lovebscott.com

Former Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham who also played for the Cardinals and Patriots was found dead in a New Jersey home on Thursday. He was only 28.

The Giants said: ‘We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.’

According to reports, he was found dead at his home in New Jersey. According to RLS Media, police say there were no signs of foul play.

Cunningham played 31 times in the NFL as an offensive tackle across the course of his career and was picked in the seventh round in the 2018 Draft by the Cardinals after playing college football at Cincinnati.

The Giants were his last team – he was released from their roster last August before the season began.

He played for the Cardinals for a year after the draft but was traded tot he Patriots in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

He was on the roster in New England for two years before being released and eventually signing for the Giants.

