Desiigner Charged for Allegedly Exposing Himself, Masturbating on Airplane

Desiigner announced over the weekend that he’s checking himself in to a mental health facility after an incident took place on an airplane in which he allegedly exposed himself.

Now, the rapper is being charged as a result of said incident — and the details are shocking.

According to the legal documents, Desiigner is being charged with indecent exposure. He allegedly had his penis out and was masturbating in his first class Delta seat.

Flight attendants allegedly told him several times to stop and he eventually was taken to the back of the plane, where he was monitored by 2 of his friends.

The FBI affidavit notes a jar of Vaseline fell into the aisle as he was getting up to switch seats.

The report goes on to mention that after landing in Minneapolis, Desiigner told police he was masturbating because he “didn’t really get much … cootie” while in Japan, and was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.

He says he was turned on by the flight attendant and “kind of showed her, showed her, un, ‘the magic stick’ hoping it would give her some “encouragement.”

At the time, Desiigner claimed he wasn’t under the influence and said he was prescribed meds in Thailand before he left but hadn’t been taking them — which is different from his public statement.

We hope he gets the help he needs.