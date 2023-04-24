Somebody's Lying: CNN Responds to Don Lemon's 'Termination' Claim, Says It's 'Inaccurate'

CNN wants you to know that Don Lemon wasn’t as blindsided by his termination as he’s letting on.

This morning, Don took to social media to announce that he’d been ‘terminated’ by CNN with no warning and that he was ‘stunned’ by the network’s decision.

CNN says that’s not true. In a statement, the network says Don reused to meet with management before the decision was made:

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Somebody’s lying…