'Very Long and Tumultuous': Will Smith Reunites With Jada Pinkett Smith at Book Event, Spills About 'Brutal' Marriage as They Work to Repair Relationship

Will Smith made a surprise appearance at wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Baltimore book tour stop for her new memoir, “Worthy.”

Smith shocked fans when he showed up at Jada Pinkett Smith’s book event and took the mic to talk about their marriage — after she spilled all about their relationship for the past week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Jada was hawking her new memoir Worthy at a venue in Baltimore. Will arrived at the party and told the crowd he had “nothing but love” for his “best friend” Jada.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Will made a speech where he told the crowd he came to “hold it down” for Jada the way she had “held it down for” him.

Jada made headlines this month by revealing she’s been separated from Will for 7 years. The Girls Trip actress claimed the two have been living apart but playing a couple at public events — as they did at the 2022 Oscars where Will slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada.

At the event, Will described his three-decade marriage as “very long and tumultuous”

“We call it ‘brutiful,’” he said. “It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Will added. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed.”

He admitted his goals were “largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices.”

“Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them?” Will asked the crowd at the event.

Page Six reported that Will later said “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

The outlet said Jada called Will “babe” after he wrapped up speaking.

Last week, a pre-taped interview with Jada and Hoda Kotb was released. In it, the actress dropped the bombshell about her 7 years separation.

Jada said, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

However, days later, Jada told Hoda that while they aren’t together, they are working to fix their issues.

“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together… back to a marriage again,” she said.

“Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process. I came into that with very specific ideas, right? Very specific ideas that were blocks,” she added. “To me, just seeing will to who he is. He can’t be this perfect idealized husband. ‘I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there.”