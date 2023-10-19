Hostage Situation: Tori Spelling Forced to Evacuate Rental Home as SWAT Team Arrests Neighbor Armed With AR-15

Tori Spelling and her kids had a terrifying Wednesday after a SWAT team looking for a man with an assault rifle turned her block upside down.

via: Radar Online

In a shocking incident to come after Spelling, 50, and the five children she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott moved into a Los Angeles rental home amid suspected financial difficulties, a SWAT team reportedly arrested the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s neighbor on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, Spelling’s neighbor – who has not yet been identified – barricaded himself inside his home with an AR-15 rifle.

Onlookers claimed that the man “threatened to shoot” both a hostage and the responding law enforcement officials.

The standoff lasted approximately two hours, at which point the SWAT team arrested Spelling’s neighbor. No one was reported injured.

Photos from the hostage situation in Spelling’s Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday showed the Beverly Hills, 90210 star “racing to find her kids” amid the escalating situation.

Onlookers told Daily Mail that Spelling looked “visibly distraught” during the incident, although she was eventually reunited with her children and evacuated to safety.

Additional photos showed Spelling standing behind yellow tape as the hostage situation unfolded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling incident outside her rental home in Los Angeles on Wednesday came shortly after Spelling moved into the property following a stint of stays at motels and RV parks.

Spelling was caught hopping between several cheap, $100-per-night motels until she was ultimately spotted living in an RV camp following her split from McDermott in June.

“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” one insider spilled before Spelling moved into the Los Angeles rental home last month. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”