Kyle Richards Drops Mauricio Umansky's Last Name From Her Instagram Amid Separation | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards is distancing herself from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky in an whole new way.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s profile used to read “Kyle Richards Umansky,” she has dropped her husband’s surname so that it now reads “Kyle Richards.” Although, she still lists “wife” in her bio.

Though it’s unclear when exactly Kyle made the social media move, eagle-eyed followers noticed the update about 10 months after news of her separation from Mauricio broke. And while the actress and the real estate mogul noted at the time that “any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” she revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion whether they’d since talked about it.

“It’s hard for us to say that word, I think,” she said on the March episode. “But, I mean, if he’s looking for a place to move out, and I haven’t really seen any progress. We get along well but like friends.”

Mauricio also spoke about their separation on the second season of his show Buying Beverly Hills, which dropped on Netflix that same month.

“Your mom came and she talked to me,” the Agency founder told stepdaughter Farrah, 35, and daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, in one scene, “and she said, ‘Listen, I want us to be separated. The rules are that I’m not gonna be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. You go out. You date. Like, we are separated.'”

Though Mauricio didn’t specify what led to his split from Kyle, he admitted they’d gone through challenges in their relationship.

“I 100 percent see that I have caused mom some pain,” he added, “and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it.”